Milwaukee hit-and-run victim speaks; driver, financial help sought

A hit-and-run victim is home after spending more than a month recovering at a hospital – and later at a rehab facility. An unknown driver hit the Milwaukee woman as she crossed the street at 16th and Lincoln on the city's south side.

"I have to march 15 times twice a day," said Tina Feiertag.

Feiertag's routine looks a lot different than it did just five weeks ago.

Tina Feiertag

"I have to lift it and pull it back to try and get it to move," Feiertag said.

Feiertag's day is filled with small exercises meant to help her heal.

"I can’t walk anywhere without the walker," Feiertag said.

It was a crash at 16th and Lincoln that changed her life forever.

"I just put out my hands and I said, ‘Please don’t hit me,’" Feiertag said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A surveillance camera captured the moments Feiertag crossed the street at 16th and Lincoln on Sept. 21.

"When I hit the ground, I just remember screaming, "Help me, help me." But the cars just kept on going," Feiertag said.

Eventually someone helped. The driver that hit her took off and still has not been caught.

"I feel frustrated that I’ve lost my independence and the person who did it still has their’s," Feiertag said.

Tina Feiertag

Feiertag was rushed to the hospital – and later moved to a rehab facility. She owes more than $100,000 in medical bills – and she is not certain what insurance will cover.

"I could lose everything right now if we don’t get this figured out," Feiertag said.

Feiertag is now asking for help in finding the driver – and for financial assistance. She said her life might not be the same ever again – and she does not want this to be the situation for someone else.

"Take responsibility and slow down," Feiertag said.

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News there have been more than 4,900 hit-and-run pedestrian and car crashes so far in 2022.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you recognize the car or know anything about the crash, police want to hear from you,