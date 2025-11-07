Milwaukee hit-and-run, revoked driver's case postponed – again

The Brief A judge agreed to postpone sentencing for an accused hit-and-run driver. It's the seventh last-minute delay in three years. The man accused has been free on cash bail each time – continuing to drive illegally.



The victim of a violent hit-and-run will have to wait for justice – again. A Milwaukee County judge agreed to postpone a plea and sentencing for the revoked driver who is accused of running her over back in 2022.

Another delay

In Court:

It's the seventh last-minute delay in three years. The case has now been set for a jury trial three times and for plea and sentencing four times. The defense has requested five of those dates be delayed, often at the very last minute.

"I just feel like everything’s upside down, and I don’t know how to get it upright again," said Tina Feiertag, the victim.

The man accused, Quinton Ward, has been free on cash bail each time – continuing to drive illegally.

Quinton Ward at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Nov. 7, 2025

Ward was 27 years old when prosecutors said he drove his maroon Acura TL into a woman who was trying to cross Lincoln Avenue. He turned 30 this year, but that doesn't mean he's grown up.

Ward: "Didn't I tell you to get out of my face?"

Polcyn: "I'm in a public hallway."

Ward: "Didn't I tell you to get out of my face? Come a little closer."

Polcyn: "I'm in a public hallway. Are you threatening me?"

Ward: "Yeah."

Revoked driver

The backstory:

In fact, ever since that crash, he's been caught behind the wheel time and time again – always with an excuse, but never with a license. But every time he gets stopped, police let him go.

Last year, Kenosha County deputies tried to find a reason to arrest him. They couldn't, because the judge who set Ward's bail never made no more driving a condition of his release.

Related article

In Wisconsin, driving while revoked is not a crime – no matter how many times you get caught.

On Friday, Feiertag came to court ready to finally put this behind her only to have the rug pulled out from under her all over again.

"I’m just disappointed that it’s not done with," she said. "Unfortunately, we’re back to square one. You know? I was hoping we were crossing the finish line – we’re not even starting the race."

Back in court

What's next:

Judge Jorge Frogoso only got the case a few months ago. He set a new plea date of Dec. 5 and a trial date of Jan. 20. If Ward does not plead guilty next month, the judge said the trial date is firm.