Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian struck near 48th and Hampton

article

A Milwaukee hit-and-run sent one person to a hospital Friday, Dec. 15. Police are looking for the driver.

It happened near 48th and Hampton around 3:20 p.m. Police said the victim was walking when they were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.