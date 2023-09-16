Milwaukee gas station shooting, Jahmichael Jordan sentenced

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a 2022 gas station shooting that killed a teen.

Jahmichael Jordan, 21, pleaded guilty in July to first-degree reckless homicide. A bail jumping misdemeanor was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

In addition to prison time, Jordan was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision.

Case details

Jordan was one of four men accused in the shooting near 7th and Keefe, which happened the morning of Nov. 1, 2022. Police used surveillance to identify all four men.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police he was with the 17-year-old boy who was killed in the shooting, and words were exchanged between them and some guys at the gas station. He said as they got back into his car, the group of men from the gas station immediately started to shoot at them – striking the 17-year-old.

Gas station shooting 7th and Keefe Milwaukee

Surveillance showed a red Kia arrived at the gas station and the witness went inside and got into an argument with five men who were already inside. When all the men left the gas station, the complaint states the witness said he got into his Kia and began to drive away. At that time, the complaint said Dayquan Jenkins handed a firearm to Bruce Davis, who started shooting as the Kia pulled away.

The video showed another man in a bright blue sweatshirt – later identified as Jordan – and Makaelon Bennett fire shots at the same time in the same direction, the complaint said.

Police found 41 spent bullet casings in the area. The victim died from three gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Makaelon Bennett; Bruce Davis; Dayquan Jenkins; Jahmichael Jordan

Related cases

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Bennett in May to 27 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision. He had pleaded guilty in April to first-degree reckless homicide, and three other charges against him were dismissed.

Davis pleaded guilty in July to first-degree reckless homicide, and a felony gun charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal. He's scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Jenkins is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Court records show he's scheduled to go to trial in December.