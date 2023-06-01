Milwaukee gas station shooting; Makaelon Bennett sentenced, 27 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Makaelon Bennett on Wednesday, May 31 to 27 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in November 2022.

Bennett pleaded guilty in April to first-degree reckless homicide. Three other charges against him were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Bennett was one of three Milwaukee men are charged in this case. Bruce Davis and Dayquan Jenkins were the other two men. Jenkins is scheduled to go to trial in August. Davis is due back in court next month.

Police used surveillance to identify the men, and they were able to do it quickly because the video is high-quality. They didn't post it publicly, asking for help. Instead, two parole agents and a police officer all verified the three men involved in the shooting shouldn't have had guns in the first place.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he was with the man who was killed in the shooting, and words were exchanged between them and some guys at the gas station. He said as they got back into his car, the group of men from the gas station immediately started to shoot at them, striking the man who was killed.



Surveillance showed a red Kia arrived at the gas station and the above-mentioned witness went inside and got into an argument with five men who were already inside. When all the men exited the gas station, the witness said he got into his Kia and began to drive away. At that time, the complaint says Jenkins handed a firearm to Bruce Davis, who started shooting as the Kia pulled away.

The video showed another man in a bright blue sweatshirt also fired at the same time in the same direction, and Makaelon Bennett also began firing a pistol with a drum magazine at the same time in the same direction, the complaint says.



Police found 41 spent 9mm cartridge casings in the area.

The victim died from three gunshot wounds. The death was ruled a homicide.

The three men charged in this case were all identified from the video and positively ID'd by either parole agents or police who had previous contact with all three.