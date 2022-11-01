Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.