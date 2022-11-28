Milwaukee gas station shooting; 4th person charged in death of teen

article

A fourth person is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee on Nov. 1. The accused is 20-year-old Jahmichael Jordan – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Bail jumping (misdemeanor)

According to the criminal complaint, investigators spoke with a person who went to a gas station at 7th and Keefe with the victim in this shooting incident -- a 17-year-old boy. The person indicated "some words were exchanged" with some guys at the gas station on Nov. 1, but that he and the victim eventually left the station and got back into his car. The complaint says "the group of men from the gas station immediately started shooting at them," striking the victim.

Gas station shooting 7th and Keefe Milwaukee

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the gas station at 7th and Keefe. Three other persons in this incident were previously identified with the video -- and have been charged.

A detective conducted an interview with Jordan on this matter. The complaint says he "first spent a long time denying he was at the gas station or pictured in various stills" from the surveillance video. Eventually, the complaint says "the defendant identified himself as being the man in the bright blue" -- and "admitted that he joined the other men in shooting as the KIA drove away. The defendant stated that he saw the other two men firing and felt that he had to shoot, or they would be mad at him." The complaint says Jordan "claimed he shot 3 times over the top of the KIA."

Jordan made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Nov. 27. Cash bond was set at $300,000. Jordan is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.