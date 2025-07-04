Milwaukee fireworks on July 4th; families celebrate at county parks

The Brief Communities across southeast Wisconsin will have fireworks for the Fourth of July. Fireworks were a point of debate; the county pivoted to a lakefront drone show.



Communities across southeast Wisconsin will light up the sky with fireworks for the Fourth of July.

Families – many dressed in red, white and blue – celebrated the nation's 249th birthday. Humboldt Park was one of several Milwaukee County Parks where people gathered early with food, games, drinks and grills in anticipation of the main event.

Fireworks were a point of debate this year after the county pivoted to a cheaper, more eco-friendly drone show at the lakefront on Thursday night.

Celebrations will be held at Milwaukee County Parks throughout the city, including: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, King Center, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Washington Park, and Wilson Park.

The city has a list of parks posted online that participate in Fourth of July celebrations by hosting daytime activities, holding parades and having official city of Milwaukee fireworks displays.

Fireworks will not be held at Mitchell Park and Noyes Park this year due to reforestation work by Milwaukee County Parks.

