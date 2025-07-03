Milwaukee County July 3 drone show lights up the sky

The Brief A drone show is bringing the sky to life over McKinley Beach in Milwaukee County on July 3. The drone show features three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, blending drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack. Viewers can expect awe-inspiring images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes.



Milwaukee County is swapping out its fireworks for a new drone show this Independence Day weekend.

What we know:

The drone show lights up the sky over McKinley Beach at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

A synchronized soundtrack will accompany the drones, available for personal download by attendees in most viewing zones. The soundtrack can be found here: https://app.skystreamevents.com/FYMT.

