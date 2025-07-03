Milwaukee County July 3 drone show lights up the sky
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County is swapping out its fireworks for a new drone show this Independence Day weekend.
What we know:
The drone show lights up the sky over McKinley Beach at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.
A synchronized soundtrack will accompany the drones, available for personal download by attendees in most viewing zones. The soundtrack can be found here: https://app.skystreamevents.com/FYMT.
The Source: Milwaukee County Parks provided information and FOX6 News is in attendance.