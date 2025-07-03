Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County July 3 drone show lights up the sky

Published  July 3, 2025 9:10pm CDT
Milwaukee County
    • A drone show is bringing the sky to life over McKinley Beach in Milwaukee County on July 3.
    • The drone show features three waves of drones lasting approximately 14 minutes each, blending drone technology with an original synchronized soundtrack.
    • Viewers can expect awe-inspiring images of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks, and other patriotic and local themes.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County is swapping out its fireworks for a new drone show this Independence Day weekend.

What we know:

The drone show lights up the sky over McKinley Beach at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

A synchronized soundtrack will accompany the drones, available for personal download by attendees in most viewing zones. The soundtrack can be found here: https://app.skystreamevents.com/FYMT.

The Source: Milwaukee County Parks provided information and FOX6 News is in attendance.

