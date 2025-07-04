Milwaukee July 4th celebrations; fireworks, community events

The Brief Fourth of July parades are scheduled today across Milwaukee County. For those who are looking to light fireworks off themselves, it's important to remember to be safe while doing so. If fireworks are mishandled they can lead to injuries.



A tradition dating back to 1911, Milwaukee has long celebrated the Fourth of July with community events at parks around the city, including parades, picnics, games, talent contests, and fireworks.

What we know:

Celebrations will be held at Milwaukee County Parks throughout the city -- including Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, King Center, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Washington Park, and Wilson Park.

Click here for a list of parks that are participating in 4th of July celebrations by hosting daytime activities, holding parades and having official City of Milwaukee fireworks displays.

"Independence Day in Milwaukee is a great combination of celebration and tradition. Neighborhoods bring unique charm to their events while joining in the citywide patriotic themes," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "Our festivities create goodwill and wonderful memories each Fourth of July."



Due to reforestation work by Milwaukee County Parks, fireworks will not be held at Mitchell Park and Noyes Park this year.

"While Mitchell Park won’t host fireworks this year, I encourage residents to still gather with family and friends for daytime celebrations," District 8 Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said. "Independence Day is a cherished summer tradition and makes our community so special. Residents can still join together at Jackson Park for fireworks."

For more information, visit city.milwaukee.gov/july4th.