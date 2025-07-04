Milwaukee Fourth of July celebrations; bringing generations together

The Brief Milwaukee County Parks hosted multiple free celebrations on this Fourth of July. Gordon Park, in particular, even included a free bicycle decorating contest. County parks were also prepared for fireworks displays on Friday evening, July 4.



On the Fourth of July, celebrations of America's independence happened all over southeast Wisconsin. FOX6 News found families and friends gathered at Gordon Park in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

Celebrating the Fourth of July

What we know:

From parades to picnics, there is no better way to celebrate Independence Day than with family, fun and food.

Celebrations lit up across Milwaukee, including at Gordon Park. It is one of ten county parks hosting free festivities on this Fourth of July.

For one crew FOX6 News spoke with, spending the holiday at Gordon Park is a longtime tradition that suits everyone.

What they're saying:

"We have four generations here today," said Lisa Nelson.

"Now that I am older, I camp out for the early time; for the parade and the early festivities. And the later ones are more for the teens and younger folks," said Camille Thalman.

"We still come for fireworks and I bring all my grandkids," said Lisa Nelson.

As for the kids, the Gordon Park celebration even included a free bicycle decorating contest.

"I worked like thirty minutes on this. I don't know how I did this," said 8-year-old Phineas Wake.

"I love all our parks and the community gets together to sponsor this," said Camille Thalman.

Milwaukee County Parks celebrations

Local perspective:

Celebrations will be held at Milwaukee County Parks throughout the city, including: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, King Center, Lake Park, Lincoln Park, Mitchell Park, Washington Park, and Wilson Park.

The city has a list of parks posted online that are participating in Fourth of July celebrations by hosting daytime activities, holding parades and having official City of Milwaukee fireworks displays.

Fireworks will not be held at Mitchell Park and Noyes Park this year due to reforestation work by Milwaukee County Parks.

