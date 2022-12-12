Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'

article

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 19th and Wright on Dec. 7 after "a man called 911 and said he had 'just shot a lady and she is dead.' He further said, 'the gun is in a holster on the kitchen table and no one else is in the house.'"

When officers arrived on the scene, the defendant answered the front door with his hands up. The complaint says he "made statements to the effect that he had asked the woman to leave, she had not left, and he had messed up." Police entered the house, and found the victim in the kitchen, dead from a gunshot wound. Officers also spotted the gun inside a holster on the kitchen table, "and there were three spent casings on the floor."

Fatal shooting at 19th and Wright, Milwaukee

In a statement to detectives later, Jaster "admitted that he had shot (the victim). He explained that they are friends. She came over to his house and he made dinner. They were joking back and forth, and at some point he became upset with her and told her to leave." When she refused, Jaster said he shot the woman three times, the complaint says.

Fatal shooting at 19th and Wright, Milwaukee

Jaster made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Dec. 10. Cash bond was set at $150,000. Jaster is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16.