Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman dead near 19th and Wright

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police have a 41-year-old Milwaukee man in custody. Charges are pending review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.