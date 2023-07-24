Milwaukee fatal shooting; 9-year-old dead at shopping mall parking lot

Milwaukee police say someone shot and killed a 9-year-old boy in a shopping mall parking lot on Monday night, July 24.

The shopping center is located near 76th and Mill Road. Workers there say the center was chaotic Monday night.

Surveillance video shared by store owners shows a car pull into the lot around 8:45 p.m. The driver gets out and appears to walk into a liquor store. A few minutes later, a passenger jumped out of the car and runs. Police arrived by 8:49 p.m.

Cellphone video shared with FOX6 News showed police trying to resuscitate the 9-year-old boy. But he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police say they arrested a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy.

A woman who said she is a cousin of the young victim told FOX6 News the two children were related. Police have not confirmed that detail. They also have not indicated who pulled the trigger – only that the boy did not shoot himself.

Fatal shooting at shopping center near 76th and Mill, Milwaukee

Shoppers on Tuesday said this tragedy points to larger problems in Milwaukee.

"It’s just awful. They really need to do something about gun control. There are too many people with guns," said Bernita Herbert, shopper.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"It's a tragedy. It's a shame. Senseless. Stupid," said Lirahrisha McGinnis, shopper. "I think we as people, we need to step up more, say more and do more."

Milwaukee police say criminal charges are pending with the district attorney's office.

Fatal shooting at shopping center near 76th and Mill, Milwaukee

"Society is failing us. It’s just – I don’t know. It’s crazy," McGinnis said.

Shootings of children this month

Last week, three children under the age of 6 were shot in Milwaukee over three days. A 5-year-old girl was shot near 85th and Allyn on Monday morning, July 17. Another 5-year-old girl was shot near 41st and Wright on Tuesday night, July 18. A 3-year-old was shot near 64th and Lancaster on Wednesday, July 19.

Milwaukee police said Wednesday so far in 2023, 103 people under the age of 18 have been shot. There have been 11 firearm-related homicides involving children during that same time.