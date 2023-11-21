Milwaukee fatal shooting, 32nd and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 21 near 32nd and Clybourn.
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that they were dispatched to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in an alley with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.