Milwaukee fatal shooting, 32nd and Clybourn

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 21 near 32nd and Clybourn. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that they were dispatched to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in an alley with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 