Milwaukee Brady Street fatal hit-and-run, Jeep, driver sought

Arne Bast, 32, was hit and killed while crossing the street in Milwaukee near Brady and Franklin Sunday, Sept. 11. Police are looking for the driver who killed him, releasing pictures Thursday of the vehicle that person was driving.

Bast was taken to the hospital in grave condition after the hit-and-run crash Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.

Police said he was in the street when he was struck.

Milwaukee police are looking for a 2011-2018 dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing the driver's side mirror. The Jeep traveled west on E. Brady Street when it struck Bast, who was crossing E. Brady Street.

The Jeep was last seen traveling southbound on N. Water Street from E. Brady Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.