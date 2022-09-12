Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck on Brady Street

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Sunday, Sept. 11 near Franklin Place and Brady Street. It occurred at approximately 11:53 p.m.,

The victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was in the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in grave condition.

The suspect and striking vehicle fled the scene. Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown driver.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.