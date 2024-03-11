Milwaukee fatal crash, 2 killed; Most Wanted man arrested

article

Two people are dead after a four-car crash occurred in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 5.

According to police and online court records, former Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitive 31-year-old Davonte Jackson was the driver who ran a red light leading to the multi-vehicle crash while he was still on the run.

Surveillance video captured the destructive crash near Sherman and Villard. It killed 55-year-old Janice Howard that day and police confirmed on Monday, March 11 that an 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

A police squad car was also hit in the crash, with two officers inside. One sustained a non-fatal injury and the other was not injured.

A fourth car was hit as well and that driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police records show Jackson was arrested after the crash on Eggert Place, roughly a block from the scene, for recklessly endangering safety and fleeing police. Several new charges are now pending, according to jail records.

FOX6 News first profiled Jackson in January 2020 when he was accused of stealing Christmas presents from under a tree during a home invasion. He has also been charged with domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping – and was named one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted in August 2023. He remained a wanted fugitive until Tuesday's arrest after the crash.