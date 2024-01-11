Milwaukee domestic violence shooting, man sought, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are searching for a 51-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left two people wounded Thursday morning, Jan. 11.

Police say two people, ages 54 and 79, were shot near 43rd and Green Tree around 2:15 a.m. Their condition is serious.

This incident is domestic violence related, according to police.

43rd and Green Tree shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.