The Brief Two Marquette University lacrosse players were killed in a crash on Friday. The university held a Mass as the campus came together to mourn the students. Police arrested the 41-year-old driver who caused the crash.



The Marquette University community came together on Saturday to mourn two students and members of the men's lacrosse team who were killed in a crash.

27th and St. Paul crash

The backstory:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the two as 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder. The news spread quickly on campus.

"I was really shocked to hear what happened," said student Polo Salanga. "It's just really shocking to hear that, and it's also really devastating."

Crash scene near 27th and St. Paul

Milwaukee police said Michaud and Snyder were among six people in a vehicle that was hit near 27th and St. Paul, less than a mile west of the Marquette University campus. Police arrested the 41-year-old driver who hit them.

Michaud and Snyder died at the scene, according to police. Four other people, including two of their teammates, were hurt in the crash but are expected to be OK.

"Really, prayers up to their families," said Salanga.

On Saturday, the university held a Mass to remember them. All home athletic events were canceled this weekend to allow the campus community to grieve.

‘The world lost something’

Dig deeper:

Marquette University said Michaud and Snyder were not just athletes, they were recognized for maintaining a 3.0 GPA. Michaud majored in biomedical sciences, while Snyder planned to major in business.

Marquette University mourns students killed in crash

"He's the kind of kid that you tell other kids about," said Desi Gonzalez, Snyder's former coach. "It was definitely hard-hitting news over the last 24 hours."

Gonzalez said Snyder was also part of his brother's nationals lacrosse club program – a young leader both on and off the field whose legacy will now march on without him.

"Everything I would want a player to be and strive to be, he was it," he said. "He did a lot and left an impact everywhere he went. The world lost something when they lost that kid."

Marquette University statement

What they're saying:

Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun released an updated statement on Saturday:

"The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the Marquette men’s lacrosse team. Both Noah and Scott were strong students, being named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in their first year at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average."

"Noah was a student in the College of Business Administration. He was one of six children and hailed from Getzville, New York."

"Scott was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences. He is survived by two brothers and was from Springboro, Ohio."

"Please keep Noah and Scott's parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally."