Milwaukee crash: Marquette lacrosse players killed, driver arrested

Two Marquette University students were killed, and others were injured, in a Milwaukee crash on Friday. The driver was arrested.

What we know:

It happened around 5 p.m. at 27th and St. Paul. Milwaukee police said a 41-year-old crashed into a vehicle that had six people inside.

Two of those six people, ages 19 and 20, died at the scene due to their injuries. Police said the other people in the vehicle were treated at the scene and at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took the 41-year-old driver into custody.

Crash scene near 27th and St. Paul

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke to a man who works near the crash scene. He said he heard what sounded like a speeding car followed by a sudden and loud "boom."

"I saw a guy laying on the ground, and they did CPR on him, they couldn't bring him back," he said.

Dig deeper:

In a message to the campus community, Marquette University President Kimo Ah Yun said the two people killed in the crash were students. Two of the people injured were also students.

"We grieve with the students’ families and friends, as well as faculty, staff and fellow students here on campus who were touched by these students during their time in our community," Ah Yun said in a statement. "I ask that you keep the families in your prayers. Such a loss is difficult to comprehend, and I know that the coming days will be difficult for our community."

A Mass will be held in the Varsity Theatre at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Lunda Room and Henke Lounge in the AMU will be available for people to come together from noon to 3 p.m.

The university said counseling and pastoral support will also be available to students, staff and faculty.

Students identified

What we know:

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the two victims as 20-year-old Noah Snyder from New York and 19-year-old Scott Michaud from Ohio.

Noah Snyder (Photo used with permission from Marquette University)

Scott Michaud (Photo used with permission from Marquette University)

According to the Marquette University website, both men were on the men's lacrosse team.

The team posted an update on its official Instagram page.

Marquette Men's Lacrosse Team update

The post notes that other members of the team were injured in the crash.

Updated Statement from Marquette University

What they're saying:

Marquette President Dr. Kimo Ah Yun released an updated statement, saying:

"The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the Marquette men’s lacrosse team. Both Noah and Scott were strong students, being named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team in their first year at Marquette for maintaining a 3.0 grade point average."

"Noah was a student in the College of Business Administration. He was one of six children and hailed from Getzville, New York."

"Scott was a biomedical sciences major in the College of Health Sciences. He is survived by two brothers and was from Springboro, Ohio."

"Please keep Noah and Scott's parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers. Noah and Scott’s lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally."

What's next:

MPD said the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing charges.

Editor's note: Marquette University changed the venue for Saturday's Mass from the Chapel of the Holy Family to the Varsity Theatre.