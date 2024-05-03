Milwaukee crash kills 4-year-old girl; charges filed

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's northwest side on Tuesday, April 30. Four-year-old Zekani Hymes-Wilson was killed in the crash. Her mother, 27-year-old Gloria Hymes, suffered serious injuries.

The accused is Donald Crayton – and he faces the following counts:

Hit-and-run resulting in death

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death

Hit-and-run resulting in great bodily harm

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm

Obstructing an officer

Solicitation of fleeing/eluding an officer

Adriana Merkel, 21, is also charged in the case with fleeing/eluding police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police say the hit-and-run crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on N. Teutonia at Vera -- just south of Good Hope. Hymes was crossing the street with her 4-year-old daughter when they were struck by a driver.

Late Tuesday, police arrested a 30-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in connection to the hit-and-run after they crashed out during a police pursuit in Wauwatosa.

Before the arrest, a car was found dumped along the railroad tracks at Calumet and 81st -- six miles from the crash site. After the crash, cameras caught them running toward the victims before speeding away.

FOX6 News learned Crayton was convicted in 2018, of knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license that caused death.

This is a developing story.

