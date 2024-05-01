Milwaukee crash kills 4-year-old girl, injures mother; family mourns

A Milwaukee family is dealing with the ultimate heartache after a four-year-old girl was killed, and her mother remains hospitalized after a crash that happened Tuesday, April 30.

The two were crossing the street near Teutonia and Vera when they were hit on Tuesday morning.

The 4-year-old, Zekani Hymes-Wilson, died on the scene and the family said her mother, 27-year-old Gloria Hymes, is in the hospital, fighting for her life and is not alert at this time.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX6 shows the horrifying crash.

"When you see her, you see her with her daughter," said Kendell Hymes, Gloria’s uncle. "Just waiting on her to fight through this so we can get on with our lives, even though we’re [going to miss] [...] she just holding."

He said his great niece was a joy.

"Adorable," he said. "She an angel."

Late Tuesday, police arrested a 30-year-old man and 21-year-old woman in connection to the hit-and-run after they crashed out during a police pursuit in Wauwatosa.

"We just hoping and praying she make it through and then we gone go see her, and her mom gone tell her," Hymes said when asked if his niece knows her daughter did not survive.

Before the arrest, a car was found dumped along the railroad tracks at Calumet and 81st, six miles from the crash site. After the crash, cameras caught them running toward the victims before speeding away.

"At first I had sympathy because he got out the car and went and helped, but then I seen him leave and jump back in the car," Hymes said. "And scurried off. Like, he did that. Messed me up."

FOX6 News is not naming the male suspect because he has not been charged.

However, he was convicted in 2018, of knowingly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license that caused death.

"This time, they should just put him under the jail, so he don’t have to do this to somebody else's family," Hymes said.

Milwaukee police said the charges for the case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.