Milwaukee hit-and-run crash kills 4-year-old girl, injures child's mom

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that led to the death of a 4-year-old girl near Teutonia and Vera – a couple of blocks south of Good Hope Road. The child's mother is also hurt.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson indicated around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday a mother was walking her 4-year-old girl across the street when the two of them were struck by a vehicle that then left the scene. The little girl died from her injuries. The mother was also hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Now, there's a family whose lives are turned upside down because this young woman who has injuries, that she didn't have to deserve today," said Mayor Johnson. "That baby girl is dead, is gone. That's a little girl who won't finish kindergarten; who won't finish first grade."

Crash at Teutonia and Vera, Milwaukee

Crash at Teutonia and Vera, Milwaukee

The mayor was emotional – and did not hold back his feelings on this incident.

"It pisses me off. It pisses me off to no end that a mom is hurt and that a child is gone from this world because somebody decided to go down the street at whatever speed, regardless of what speed it was," Johnson said. "You hit human beings, you hurt people, and then you just left. You just left.

WARNING: Some of the language in the video below is not suitable for all viewers.

"This is unacceptable," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, who said his officers will do everything they can to bring justice to this matter.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a when. And accountability will be had," Norman said. "We do have items of evidence that we're reviewing that we're putting, emphasis on between our officers and investigators in collaboration with many different departments out there, because, again, the cameras are out there talking. He's understand you don't got to worry about just a somewhat hand-held cell phone. There's cameras all around us. So when people want to do wrong, do you understand? You got doing wrong in a bubble. There's eyes all over the place and we're increasing the eyes."

Ashanti Hamilton, the director of the Office of Violence Prevention, spoke directly to the person who caused this crash.

"You can help the family start to heal now by turning yourself in," Hamilton said. "Passions are running high. When something like this happens… So help us get past this moment. And turn yourself in. Because no stone is going to be left unturned in trying to solve it."

Ashanti Hamilton

More reaction