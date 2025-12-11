Milwaukee County Judge Dugan trial: Jury questioning feed initially blocked

article

The Brief Jury selection began Thursday, Dec. 11, in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. The presiding judge initially blocked the public audio feed of private juror questioning but reversed the decision after protests from the press. Private questioning revolves around potential jurors' prior knowledge, opinions, and ability to remain impartial based only on evidence and law.



As jury selection in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan is underway on Thursday, Dec. 11, the judge presiding over the case initially blocked the private questioning of jurors from public view, but reversed course after protest by the press, to the vehement objection from the government and defense.

Since reversing course, questions being asked of jurors in private surround the familiarity with the case, whether they have read anything about it, or formed opinions about the case, and whether they could decide the case based on evidence presented and the law.

Jury selection process

What we know:

At least 80 potential jurors have been assembled in District Judge Lynn Adelman's courtroom.

Before the trial, media outlets were told the jurors’ names would be anonymous. They would, at times, be brought into the judge’s chambers for questioning, but there would be an audio feed for the public to listen.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, Judge Adelman announced that direct questioning would instead occur behind closed doors without the audio feed. Adelman referenced concerns about whether potential jurors would be candid in their answers if they were being broadcast to the public.

After the court took a break midday, juror questioning resumed. This time the public was allowed to listen to audio from the chambers. Jurors’ identities were not revealed.

Dugan charged

The backstory:

A federal grand jury indicted Dugan, and she pleaded not guilty, in May.

The grand jury's two-count indictment accused Dugan of helping an undocumented man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, evade federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest him on April 18. It also states Dugan obstructed those agents in the process.

Flores-Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom for a misdemeanor battery case. Prosecutors said Dugan told federal agents to go to the chief judge's office down the hall, and she is then accused of telling Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door as federal agents waited outside the courtroom to arrest him.

Agents arrested Flores-Ruiz outside the courthouse after a brief foot chase that day. Dugan was arrested by federal agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 25.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court later suspended Dugan indefinitely after she was arrested and charged. Flores-Ruiz later pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the U.S. and, in November, was deported.

Federal Judge Lynn Adelman is overseeing the Dugan trial.

