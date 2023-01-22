Milwaukee County Jail death, man found unresponsive in cell

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday morning, Jan. 22.

The sheriff's office found the man unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m. He was in a single-occupant cell and showed no obvious signs of injury or trauma.

A medical emergency was declared, and officials began lifesaving measures until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived to take over. According to officials, the man was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m.

The 49-year-old Milwaukee man had been in custody on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Officials said the man had been held on a $1.5 million bail since October last year.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into the man's death.