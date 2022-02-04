Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico, sought for 2006 killing: FBI

article

The FBI says one of its top ten most wanted fugitives, Octaviano Juarez-Corro of Milwaukee, has been captured.

On May 29, 2006, officials say Juarez-Corro allegedly shot and killed two individuals and wounded three others at a holiday picnic.

Acting on a public tip, FBI Milwaukee, in conjunction with the FBI’s International Operations Division, Legal Attaché Office in Mexico City, coordinated with the Criminal Investigation Agency of Mexico’s Attorney General Office to successfully locate and apprehend Juarez-Corro in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico on the evening of Feb. 3.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI's Milwaukee Field Office issued the following statement:

"Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side. The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families."

What happened in 2006

Authorities alleged Juarez-Corro entered South Shore Park, where hundreds of people had gathered. Among those gathered were Juarez-Corro's estranged wife and their 3-year-old daughter. Juarez-Corro, who was an uninvited guest, caused a commotion and demanded to see his daughter.

Crime scene at South Shore Park, May 2006

Officials say his wife informed Juarez-Corro that he was not allowed to see his daughter that day – and demanded that he leave. Juarez-Corro then became agitated and short time later produced a handgun from his waistband and shot at his estranged wife, as well as her family and friends.

Of the five people who were shot, two were fatally wounded. Juarez-Corro left the park after the shooting and remained at large until Feb. 3, 2022.

Crime scene at South Shore Park, May 2006

The FBI had been offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Juarez-Corro.

Officials say Juarez-Corro was the 525th person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which was established in 1950. Additional information concerning Juarez-Corro and the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives can be found by visiting the FBI’s website at fbi.gov.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro