Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:26PM
Crime and Public Safety
FBI news conference on Octaviano Juarez-Corro who is now in custody in Milwaukee County. He was listed as one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted for an execution-style homicide at Milwaukee's South Shore Park in 2006.

MILWAUKEE - FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided on Monday, Oct. 3 an update on one of Wisconsin's most wanted.

FOX6 News reported that fugitive Octaviano Juarez-Corro of Milwaukee, who is accused of shooting five people execution-style at Milwaukee's South Shore Park in 2006, was captured in Mexico in February. Two of the five victims from that 2006 incident did not survive.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro

Juarez-Corro was among the FBI's ten most wanted fugitives. Now, he has just been brought back to Milwaukee County where he is expected to face criminal charges.

This is a developing story.