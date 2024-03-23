article

A former Milwaukee County Jail correctional officer was sentenced on Friday, March 22 for fourth-degree sexual assault and two felony charges of delivering illegal articles to inmates.

Devon Winbush, 30, pleaded guilty to those charges in February. He was sentenced to 10 months in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center.

Prosecutors originally charged Winbush with attempted second-degree sexual assault and two counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, the conduct took place in May 2023 when Winbush was working at the Milwaukee County Jail. The victim was being held there at the time.

The complaint states Winbush gave the victim his phone to use, which the victim used to FaceTime her partner. He also put money in the victim's jail account and admitted to texting her using the jail's text system. Those messages included conversations in which Winbush told the victim he thought she was "cute."

The victim told deputies, per the complaint, that Winbush came into her cell multiple times, including one time when she was showering. Video from the jail showed him going into her cell 30 times in one shift. In one instance, the complaint states Winbush went into the victim's cell and touched her inappropriately before exposing himself.

The sheriff's office said Winbush was hired in July 2022 and was still in the "probationary phase of his employment." He was arrested and later fired after an investigation by MCSO's Criminal Investigation Division and an internal inquiry.