Former correction officer pleads guilty to sex assault charge

Devon Winbush, a former correctional officer, pleaded guilty in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Feb. 12 to fourth-degree sexual assault and two felony charges of delivering illegal articles to inmates. This, after he was accused of attempting to sexually assault a Milwaukee County Jail inmate in May 2023.

Prosecutors originally charged Winbush with attempted second-degree sexual assault and two counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Winbush is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, the conduct took place between May 17 and May 27. Winbush was working at the Milwaukee County Jail at the time, where the victim was being held.

The complaint states Winbush gave the victim his phone to use, which the victim used to FaceTime her partner. He also put money in the victim's jail account and admitted to texting her using the jail's text system. Those messages included conversations in which Winbush told the victim he thought she was "cute."

The victim told deputies, per the complaint, that Winbush came into her cell multiple times, including one time when she was showering. Video from the jail showed him going into her cell 30 times in one shift. In one instance, the complaint states Winbush went into the victim's cell and touched her inappropriately before exposing himself.

The sheriff's office said Winbush was hired in July 2022 and was still in the "probationary phase of his employment." He was arrested May 29, 2023 and later fired after an investigation by MCSO's Criminal Investigation Division and an internal inquiry.