Milwaukee Christmas Day shooting; 1 injured

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, Dec. 25.

27th and North

According to police, the shooting happened near 27th and North. The suspect shot at the victim during a robbery, striking the victim. The 38-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.