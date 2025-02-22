article

The Brief Milwaukee firefighters found a boy dead after a car fire earlier this month. Loved ones remembered 15-year-old Makai Neal on Saturday. The Milwaukee Police Department described its investigation as ongoing.



The backstory:

Milwaukee police said Neal was found dead inside a gray Honda Accord. The car had been set on fire near 26th and Locust.

What they're saying:

Loved ones gathered at Hart Park in Wauwatosa holding blue balloons, pictures and the No. 15.

"His smile, his charisma. He was just an awesome kid. He was a magnet," said Calvin Sherrod, Neal's football coach. "Everyone kind of gravitated towards him and loved him."

Vigil for Makai Neal

Sherrod said he thought they'd make more memories together.

"We were going to go Division I. A lot of the kids have that vision, but we believe he had the skill set and work ethic to make it happen," he said.

As tears and embraces were exchanged, those who remembered Neal hope closure will come through a homicide investigation.

"The hard part about it is when something like that happens to someone so young, of course, it impacts you. It could be more of a grieving process for the family," family member Brian Carthran said. "It's hard. Once again, it goes back to the senseless act behind it. The family is working through it as best as they can, but because there was really no closure."

What's next:

The Milwaukee Police Department described its investigation as ongoing. FOX6 News reached out for an update Saturday night but didn't hear back the deadline for this story.

What you can do:

Neal's family said, if anyone would like to help, monetary donations can be sent to Signature Service Mortuary:

Address: 4065 N. 35th St., Milwaukee, WI, 53216

Email: signatureservicemortuary@gmail.com

Phone: 414-616-1602