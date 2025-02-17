Milwaukee car fire near 26th and Locust, body inside identified
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person found in a burning vehicle near 26th and Locust on Monday night, Feb. 10.
Victim identified
What we know:
On Monday, Feb. 17, the medical examiner identified the victim as Makai Kenith Neal, a 15-year-old male.
Makai Kenith Neal
The medical examiner noted that the identification was made using dental records.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Homicide investigation
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this death as a homicide.
There is no information on how the fire started or other circumstances regarding the investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
Neighbor reacts
Local perspective:
"All I heard was sirens, and then I saw a car coming by, and it was a police car," said Marquis Frazier, who lives nearby. "That's a terrible way to go out. I know that hurts the family. That is really traumatizing for anybody – especially living on this block."
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided FOX6 with information.