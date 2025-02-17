Milwaukee car fire near 26th and Locust, body inside identified

The Brief The body found inside a burning car in Milwaukee on Feb. 10 has been identified by the medical examiner's officer. The person has been identified as 15-year-old Makai Kenith Neal. MPD is investigating this incident as a homicide.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the person found in a burning vehicle near 26th and Locust on Monday night, Feb. 10.

Victim identified

What we know:

On Monday, Feb. 17, the medical examiner identified the victim as Makai Kenith Neal, a 15-year-old male.

Makai Kenith Neal

The medical examiner noted that the identification was made using dental records.

Homicide investigation

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this death as a homicide.

There is no information on how the fire started or other circumstances regarding the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Neighbor reacts

Local perspective:

"All I heard was sirens, and then I saw a car coming by, and it was a police car," said Marquis Frazier, who lives nearby. "That's a terrible way to go out. I know that hurts the family. That is really traumatizing for anybody – especially living on this block."