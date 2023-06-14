Milwaukee Brady Street hit-and-run victim 'happy to be alive'

LeQuincy Alexander, struck by a hit-and-run driver on Brady Street on May 29, spoke with FOX6 News Wednesday, June 14, just out of the ICU.

Alexander said he's "happy to be alive" and hopes the person who hit him will do the right thing and turn themselves in.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Memorial Day. Police described the striking vehicle as a silver Jeep Patriot, model year 2011-2017, with damage to the hood.

"I was scared for my life," said Alexander.

Alexander, 41, suffered life-threatening injuries. Before the crash, he had been enjoying a night with friends and family.

"I was outside with my friends just kicking it, talking to my brother," said Alexander. "We had a nice meal, and I was heading home. I had the right-of-way, and this car is just going to come speeding by, and then all of a sudden, I didn’t even notice I was on the ground until someone told me."

LeQuincy Alexander

Alexander's mom said he will have to learn to walk again. On Wednesday, he was just starting to eat again after his feeding tube was removed. Alexander said he hoped to be back home by the end of the week.

"Both of his legs, his ribs were broken, multiple hematomas, foot broken. He's beginning to smile a little bit, so that's good to see, his big, old smile," said Mary McHatten, Alexander's mother.

"I was in pain, and I’m still in pain," said Alexander. "I can’t really move"

Both said they want the driver who put Alexander in the hospital to turn themselves in.

"I can’t even imagine what type of human being would be so cruel and heartless and leave him in the street like that," said McHatten. "Just pretty much ran him over with no consideration or no nothing. It’s very hard, just the thought. It’s heartbreaking just knowing that somebody had ran him over like that and didn’t even blink or stop to check if he was OK or anything."

Alexander noted another high-profile hit-and-run along Brady. An area bartender, Arne Bast, was killed in September 2022.

Brady Street

"Instead of stopping and see how I’m doing, I’m the second accident that happened," said Alexander. "My one friend, Arne, he got hit, too, the same way -- hit-and-run. Please turn yourself in. Do the right thing because if the police get you, it's going to be your fault, so I’m asking you please turn yourself in."

Alexander, well know in the area where the crash happened, said he was looking forward to getting out of the hospital and trying to get back to the things he loves, like being with his friends and singing karaoke.

"I'm a fighter," he said. "I will be back with my friends, and they look forward to me singing."

Arne Bast

Anyone with information that could help police in this case is asked to please give them a call.

"His whole family wants justice," said McHatten. "All his friends and family want justice. It would be a relief to know that person is not on the street out there to hurt someone else."

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay medical expenses.

City leaders are looking into safety changes to Brady Street, including possibly closing the street to traffic, more police patrols and speed bumps.