Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; 41-year-old man struck on Brady Street

Milwaukee police are seeking a silver SUV and its driver they say are involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened on E. Brady Street early Monday, May 29.

Officials say shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, the SUV struck a 41-year-old Milwaukee man who was crossing the street. The driver then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.