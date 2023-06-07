Brady Street safety; Public Works Committee meeting Wednesday

Common Council legislation seeking to explore options of making Brady Street safer for citizens will go before the Public Works Committee Wednesday, June 7.

Alderperson Brostoff says the current traffic safety situation on Brady Street is "dangerous to the public and unacceptable," and he wants to explore options that could increase public safety. He said the Department of Public Works will present possible options at the June 7 committee meeting.

Alderperson Brostoff said although the communications file that will go to the committee on June 7 is not yet fully drafted, the public can weigh in by attending the committee meeting and/or emailing input and comments to Yadira.Melendez@milwaukee.gov.

On Monday, May 29 a 41-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit by an SUV just before 2 a.m. while crossing the street, according to police. The driver of the SUV did not stop after the collision.

Vehicle suspected in Brady Street hit-and-run (Courtesy: MPD)

A ‘pedestrianized’ zone being studied by the Brady Street Business Improvement District stretches from N. Franklin Place to N. Warren Avenue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Police need the public’s help in catching the driver of the SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.