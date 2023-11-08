25th and Hope fire, Milwaukee police investigate arson

article

A fire on Milwaukee's north side early Wednesday morning, Nov. 8 is being investigated as an arson, police said.

It happened near 25th and Hope around 2:30 a.m. Police said someone started a vehicle on fire, and the fire extended to a garage. No one was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

