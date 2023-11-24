Milwaukee armed robbery; Fond du Lac and Mill, victim hurt

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just south of Mill Road early Friday, Nov. 24.

Officials say around 1 a.m. Friday, the armed suspects struck the victim, demanded and obtained property from the victim. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle.

The 30-year-old victim arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown robbers.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.