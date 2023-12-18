Milwaukee armed robbery, carjacking Monday morning

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate armed robberies that happened in the morning hours of Monday, Dec. 18.

84th and Bender

According to Milwaukee police, around 12:15 a.m. a suspect or suspects entered a residence and pointed a firearm at the 53-year-old victim, demanding money.

94th and Swan

Around 7:20 a.m., a suspect or suspects entered the 51-year-old victim's vehicle. When the victim tried to stop them, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim, and then fled in the vehicle.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App.