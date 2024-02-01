Milwaukee armed robbery near 32nd & Michigan

article

A person was robbed in Milwaukee in the late morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 1.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the robbery happened just after 10 a.m. near 32nd and Michigan.

The 62-year-old was approached by the suspects who implied they had weapons and took the victim's belongings.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.