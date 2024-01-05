Milwaukee armed robbery near 13th and College

article

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Milwaukee in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 5.

According to Milwaukee police, around 3.:46 a.m., an armed person robbed a business near South 13th and College, and then fled on foot.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use P3 Tips app.