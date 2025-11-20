Milwaukee apartment fire, 2nd person dies due to injuries

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Thursday confirmed a second person has died from injuries sustained in an apartment fire that happened earlier this month.

One person was pronounced dead on Nov. 8, the day the fire happened. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later identified that person as 75-year-old Paul Blake.

MPD said the second person, a 73-year-old, succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 18.

It happened at 1st and Layton, just northwest of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The Milwaukee Fire Department said there was a report of people trapped, and people had to be rescued from the building.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said at the time that one person died, and two others were taken to area hospitals. One of the people taken to a hospital had substantial burn injuries.

The American Red Cross assisted residents at the scene. Twenty apartment units were impacted, and at least 14 people were displaced. A shelter was opened at Holler Park after the fire.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

