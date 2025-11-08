Fatal Milwaukee apartment fire at 1st and Layton, 1 dead

article

The Brief Milwaukee fire crews responded to an apartment fire on Saturday morning, Nov. 8. It happened at 1st and Layton near the airport. MFD Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirmed one person had died.



The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Saturday morning, Nov. 8.

The apartment is located at 1st and Layton, near Howell, just northwest of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

MFD says there was a report of people trapped, and many people removed from the building.

The fire was brought under control and is under investigation.

One person was taken to the hospital, and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene, indicating at least one death.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski later confirmed one person died, and two people were transported to area hospitals.

Push for sprinklers

Big picture view:

Lipski also took the time to reiterate the importance of having sprinklers in apartment buildings.

This building, like many others, did not have a sprinkler system installed as it was exempted and "grandfathered in" due to its age.

Legislation was recently introduced that would provide a funding source for landlords to refit older apartment buildings with sprinklers.

The American Red Cross is on scene and assisting.