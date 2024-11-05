article

The Brief A day after the sudden death of Ald. Jonathan Brostoff, colleagues and friends said they are missing his presence. The 41-year-old was a husband and a father to four children. Previously, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly. State Sen. Chris Larson said Brostoff was a fierce advocate for mental health and part of the suicide prevention task force.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Call 988 – the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the county crisis line near you – all the phone numbers are available on the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin website.

A day after the sudden death of Milwaukee Ald. Jonathan Brostoff, colleagues and friends said they are missing his presence – especially on Election Day.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Brostoff died by suicide. A big part of his career was advocating for mental health resources.

"He was the best of us. I mean, Jonathan was my hero," said State Sen. Chris Larson.

Chris Larson and Jonathan Brostoff

More than 20 years of stories, impossible to fit into a minute-and-a-half. Larson looks back on his favorite memories with Brostoff, from meeting at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to standing up in his wedding.

"Carried him at his wedding – you know, with the chair," he said. "We toasted to him yesterday with a Sprecher. He was not a drinker."

The 41-year-old Brostoff was a husband and a father to four children. He represented Milwaukee's east side on the city's Common Council. Previously, he served in the Wisconsin Assembly.

"When he came into a room, you would just feel his energy. It was contagious," said Larson.

Larson said Brostoff was a fierce advocate for mental health and part of the suicide prevention task force. The alderman pushed for red flag laws which would keep guns away from people in crisis.

"Knowing that if those measures that he advocated for had been in place, he’d still be with us," said Larson.

Jonathan Brostoff

Other Milwaukee leaders said Brostoff's presence is already greatly missed.

"I know that Jonathan would be telling me today is much bigger than him, and making sure that I get out here and do what I can to step in and get folks out to the ballot box," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"He leaves behind an incredible legacy, and I am proud to have called him – I’m proud to have called him a friend," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to help Brostoff's family.

Reaction and statements | Tuesday, Nov. 5

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale

"On behalf of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, I would like to express our deepest sadness at the passing yesterday of Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff. He was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the rights of working Wisconsinites.

"As a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, he served as the ranking Democratic member on the Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform, where he fought to protect and preserve our state’s strong licensing standards for trades and professions. Jonathan also led the successful effort to address a critical shortage of sign language interpreters for legal and medical settings.

"Throughout his time in the Assembly, he was a strong supporter of increased funding for Milwaukee through the state’s shared revenue program. As a member of Milwaukee’s Common Council, Jonathan was my 3rd District alderman, and I witnessed firsthand his unwavering focus on the needs of his constituents. He was an effective advocate at City Hall.

"We are truly saddened by Jonathan Brostoff’s untimely passing. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his wife and four children, his parents, and the many people in our city and state whose lives he touched."