New Milwaukee District 3 alderman; get to know Alex Brower

For the first time since the fall, Milwaukee's District 3 has a new alderman.

Alex Brower was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, April 1.

The backstory:

Brower was sworn into his new seat April 4, and he said it's been a warm welcome.

Milwaukee Alderman Alex Brower

Brower defeated opponent Daniel Bauman.

He will have a formal swearing-in ceremony on April 22. The District 3 seat was open since former alderman Jonathan Brostoff died by suicide in November 2024.

Dig deeper:

Brower considers himself a socialist. He said he's one of the first socialists in City Hall since the 60s.

Milwaukee Alderman Alex Brower

"I am bringing back sewer socialism to Milwaukee City Hall," Brower said. "As a socialist, I do still want to help out small businesses and have them be successful."

He was appointed to the Public Works Committee and Licenses Committee.

Sitting in his first meeting on Wednesday, he challenged a We Energies easement on city property.

"Holding We Energies accountable is one of the first things that I did, and I am proud of that."

Why you should care:

At City Hall, he's getting to know department heads and sat down with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. He said they have been welcoming.

"We are learning who are the best people in each of these departments to call so that we can get something done," he said. "My conversations with people at City Hall have been focused on where we can collaborate and get things done."

Milwaukee Alderman Alex Brower

What you can do:

Brower said his focus is setting up contact information for people who live in the district.

For constituents to reach him, Brower can be contacted at 414-286-3447, or by email at Alex.Brower@milwaukee.gov.