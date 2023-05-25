Milwaukee airport attempted car theft; deputies injured, man charged

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage Thursday after a man allegedly tried stealing a rental car from Mitchell International Airport last month.

Shawn Gibeau, 23, is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, criminal damage to property and two counts of resisting and injuring officers. The sheriff's office said two deputies went home with injuries; one injured his head, the other injured his leg.

Gibeau didn't get far. Spike strips punctured thee of the car's tires as he drove the wrong way trying to get out of the car rental lot. Deputies entered the structure on foot.

"Stop driving now! Get your hands up!" said Deputy Nisiewicz.

Initially, Gibeau appeared to comply – getting out and dropping to the ground – but then ran off.

Shawn Gibeau

The footage showed deputies tase him as they tried to take him into custody.

"He’s on foot going down 119," said Deputy Briscoe.

More deputies arrived and tried to arrest Gibeau a second time. Once in custody, he tried to explain why he was at the airport.

MCSO bodycam from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport arrest of Shawn Gibeau

"I’m not all there right now, man. I just need help," he said. "I was trying to walk around to free my mind. Everybody wanted to kick me out. They wanted me to walk in this rain. I didn’t want to walk in the rain."

In the end, he acknowledged the deputies – thanking them for "not shooting" – before being booked into the Milwaukee County Jail.

Gibeau is due in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, May 30.