Menomonee Falls MAACO arson; man to pay $570K+ in restitution

A Waukesha man has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars in restitution for breaking into and starting a fire at a Menomonee Falls business in 2019.

In June, a jury found 34-year-old Anthony Gilbertson guilty of burglary and arson. He was also sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

The arson and burglary took place at MAACO Collision Repair and Auto Painting on Silver Spring Road near Shenandoah Drive the morning of Oct. 11, 2019.

Police said firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the building. An investigation revealed both burglary and arson occurred.

As a condition of his sentence, court records state Gilbertson is ordered to pay more than $240,000 in restitution to MACCO, more than $320,000 in restitution to Utica National Insurance and more than $14,000 in restitution to additional parties.