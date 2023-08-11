Menomonee Falls home finished, veteran awed by mortgage-free gift

A U.S. Army Veteran and his family got the keys to their brand new, mortgage-free Menomonee Falls home Friday, Aug. 11.

Jesse Frewerd and his family arrived in style, too; a motorcade of Harley-Davidson riders escorted them home.

A gift made possible by Operation Finally Home and Belman Homes, Frewerd and his family were in awe Friday.

"It's like, just – so beautiful," he said. "It's just walking in and all the natural light, and it feels like walking into heaven."

The Frewerd family found out they were getting the home last November at a surprise groundbreaking ceremony and got to tour early construction in February of this year.