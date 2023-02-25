New Menomonee Falls home, veteran feels 'blessed' by gift

article

Operation Finally Home is building a new house in Menomonee Falls for injured Veteran Jesse Frewerd and his family.

Saturday, the organization invited the community to come and write messages on the house's studs, so the family can see them before things are finished.

David Belman of Belman Homes, the company helping to build the house, said a new home allows veterans, like Frewerd, to focus on their new careers without worrying about housing.

"Operation Finally Home – David, his team, members of the community – just thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Frewerd said. "You made our dream come true. Blessed, too, to have this amazing gift."

Operation Finally Home has completed almost 400 projects to date.