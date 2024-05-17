Milwaukee leaders, advocates speak on federal marijuana reform

Today, May 17, Milwaukee elected officials and advocates held a press conference to celebrate President Biden’s announcement reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I drug, the most dangerous classification, to a Schedule III drug under federal law.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, State Senator LaTonya Johnson, and State Representative Kalan Haywood were in attendance.

In addition to the federal reclassification, they also discussed the state of marijuana in Wisconsin and its legality at the state level.

They say Wisconsin is losing out on marijuana sales tax dollars from neighboring states, and the old "federal approach" has disproportionally impacted Black people in the state.

"Far too many Wisconsinites, and particularly, too many Wisconsinites of color, black and brown people who live here in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin have had their lives upended. Just because of our failed policies as it relates to approaching marijuana, has torn apart communities and impacted countless families right here and again across the entire state," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Marijuana in Wisconsin

Recreational marijuana is legal in 24 states and Washington D.C., and another 17 legalized medical marijuana. So what about Wisconsin?

A medical proposal backed by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos died in February. The measure drew opposition for being too conservative in severely limiting who could have access to medical marijuana and how it would be distributed, while others faulted it for not going far enough.

Senate Republicans objected to having state-run dispensaries, while Democrats pushed for full legalization. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has voiced support for legalizing medical marijuana as a step toward full legalization.

The proposal would have limited the availability of marijuana to people diagnosed with certain diseases, including cancer, HIV or AIDS, glaucoma, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, severe muscle spasms, chronic pain or nausea, and those with a terminal illness and less than a year to live.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said, while advisory referendums on legal marijuana have passed by wide margins in the state, many lawmakers remain skeptical.